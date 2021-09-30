Updated Patriots-Bucs Forecast: Good Chance Of Rain During Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Mother Nature might put a damper on Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hurricane Sam still is expected to stay well out to sea, and conditions should be decent for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. But as of Thursday morning, updated forecasts called for a good chance of rain during the second half of Tom Brady’s return at Gillette Stadium.

Here are insights from WCVB-TV’s Cindy Fitzgibbon and WJAR-TV’s Christina Erne:

SUNDAY…

A little milder in the lower 70s ahead of a front that will bring in some rain Sunday night. Showers may get started during the #Patriots game. Will be fine tuning the timing in the forecast the next couple of days. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/p3IpKkA8S1 — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) September 30, 2021

What are my thoughts about Sunday's game forecast? Well, if you're going to the game, bring some rain gear. It may be dry to start, but some scattered showers will be working in through the later evening hours. Keeping an eye on it. pic.twitter.com/Op3wdTtAbz — Christina Erne (@ChristinaErne) September 30, 2021

As for the temperatures, AccuWeather currently forecasts low 70s giving way to low 60s in the evening — if not cooler. Fall indeed is here in New England.

Of course, what truly matters is the football game itself. The Patriots will enter the game as underdogs, but there is a (narrow) path toward a potential Sunday night upset.