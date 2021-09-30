Updated Patriots-Bucs Forecast: Good Chance Of Rain During Game

Mother Nature might put a damper on Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hurricane Sam still is expected to stay well out to sea, and conditions should be decent for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. But as of Thursday morning, updated forecasts called for a good chance of rain during the second half of Tom Brady’s return at Gillette Stadium.
Here are insights from WCVB-TV’s Cindy Fitzgibbon and WJAR-TV’s Christina Erne:
As for the temperatures, AccuWeather currently forecasts low 70s giving way to low 60s in the evening — if not cooler. Fall indeed is here in New England.
Of course, what truly matters is the football game itself. The Patriots will enter the game as underdogs, but there is a (narrow) path toward a potential Sunday night upset.