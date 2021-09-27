Patriots-Bucs Forecast: Hurricane Sam No Longer Threat, Good Weather Expected

NESN Logo Sign In

It might not be as picture-perfect as what we saw over the weekend, but the weather for Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bucs is trending toward excellent.

But that wasn’t always the case. In fact, as recently as Friday, some models indicated a slight chance of Hurricane Sam — currently strengthening east of the Caribbean Sea — impacting the New England area while the Patriots host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was far too early to say with any certainty whether the storm would make landfall in the United States. However, some tracks left the door open for Sam staying out at sea but nevertheless producing high winds in parts of the Northeast.

As of Monday morning, the latest Global Forecast System (GFS) model had Sam completely missing the United States before potentially scraping Eastern and Northeastern Canada.

Here’s the GFS model for Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, via Tropical Tidbits:

It’s important to note that forecasts and models could change as the week progresses. Fans should not completely eliminate the possibility of high winds in Foxboro on Sunday night.

Still, the current AccuWeather forecast calls for mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 50s for the 8:20 p.m. kickoff between the Patriots and Bucs. So, fall in New England.