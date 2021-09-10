NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Malcolm Perry was the lone player absent from the New England Patriots’ final practice of Week 1.

The Patriots claimed Perry off waivers from the Miami Dolphins last week. He was a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday. The reason for his absence was unclear.

Perry is a multi-positional player who attracted the attention of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Navy quarterback wound up being selected in the seventh round by Miami and played in nine games as a rookie, catching nine passes for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Every other member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster spot and practice squad was present during the open media portion of Friday’s practice, including wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive back Jalen Mills.

Agholor and Mills both attended practice Thursday but did not participate, according to the Patriots’ injury report, putting their statuses for Sunday’s season opener against the Dolphins in doubt.

Practice squad DB D’Angelo Ross continued to practice in a red non-contact jersey. The Patriots practiced in helmets and shells inside Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots will release their final injury report of the week Friday afternoon.