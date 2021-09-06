Patriots Practice Notes: How Will Pats Use Newest Offensive Weapon?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have health on their side as they continue preparations for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Every member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster and practice squad was present and in uniform at the start of Monday’s practice, the team’s first of Week 1.

Some notes from this Labor Day practice:

— Running back Brandon Bolden and practice squad defensive back D’Angelo Ross both practiced in red non-contact jerseys. Ross was back on the field after missing practice last Thursday.

— Practice squad tight end Matt LaCosse shed the red jersey he wore last week. Tight end Hunter Henry continued to practice without a red jersey — a positive sign as he works his way back from a shoulder injury that wiped out his preseason.

— All five newcomers who made their Patriots practice debuts after cutdown day were present Monday, including waiver-wire pickup Malcolm Perry.

Here?s a look at new Patriots WR Malcolm Perry. pic.twitter.com/ypg2HYOv0t — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 6, 2021

The Patriots announced Perry’s position as “running back-wide receiver” when they claimed him off waivers from the Dolphins last week. The former Navy quarterback has practiced with the wideouts during the brief portions of practice reporters have been permitted to watch.