Patriots Prepare For Week 2 AFC East Clash On Road Against Jets

Mac Jones is looking for his first NFL win

by , and

The New England Patriots are looking for their first win of 2021.

After falling in their Week 1 bout with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots will hit the road for the first time in 2021 on Sunday as they take on the New York Jets.

The Jets enter Week 2 after a Week 1 loss of their own as they fell to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on the road, 19-14.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from Thursday night’s “NESN After Hours,” presented by Blue Moon Belgian White.

