Red Sox Vs. Indians Lineups: Bobby Dalbec At Third With Rafael Devers Out

The Red Sox and Indians are set for the finale of their three-game set at Fenway Park, with Boston eyeing a potential sweep.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will roll with pitching prospect Kutter Crawford, who will start Sunday after Nick Pivetta was placed on the COVID-19 Related injured list. Crawford, 25, will be making his big league debut.

Indians interim manager DeMarlo Hale will counter with righty Zach Plesac.

As for the lineups, Kyle Schwarber will play left field and once again lead off the starting nine. Hunter Renfroe will bat second, while Bobby Dalbec will bat seventh and play third base with Rafael Devers getting a day off.

Kevin Plawecki will bat fifth and handle the catching duties for Crawford.

NESN will air the Red Sox-Indians in full. Pregame coverage starts at noon ET. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out. If you can’t watch on television, be sure to stream full coverage of the game online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Indians game.