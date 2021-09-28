NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s playoff push is in full force.

Boston looks to bounce back after a tough weekend series against the New York Yankees as they begin their penultimate regular season series Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox have been impressive against the Orioles so far this season with a head-to-head record of 12-to-4 and send undefeated Chris Sale to the hill as Boston looks to get back in the win column.

