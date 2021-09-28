Red Sox To Begin Penultimate Series Of 2021 Amid Tight Playoff Race

Chris Sale is looking for win No. 6

by , and

The Boston Red Sox’s playoff push is in full force.

Boston looks to bounce back after a tough weekend series against the New York Yankees as they begin their penultimate regular season series Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox have been impressive against the Orioles so far this season with a head-to-head record of 12-to-4 and send undefeated Chris Sale to the hill as Boston looks to get back in the win column.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

