Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Kyle Schwarber, José Iglesias Return For Opener

There’s no time like the present for the Red Sox to continue their dominance over the Orioles.

The Red Sox make two changes to their starting lineup for Tuesday night’s series opener against the Orioles. Kyle Schwarber and José Iglesias return, as Boston seeks to end its three-game losing streak and maintain its grip on the American League’s second Wild Card spot.

Having started Sunday’s game — a 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees — on the bench, Schwarber is back in the starting nine as the left fielder and bats sixth for Boston. To accommodate him, Alex Verdugo starts on the bench Tuesday night, and first baseman Bobby Dalbec drops from No. 6 to No. 7 in Boston’s batting order.

Iglesias also was a late substitute in Sunday night’s game. He returns as second baseman and No. 9 batter for the opener against the Orioles at the expense of Christian Arroyo.

Chris Sale is Boston’s starting pitcher. The ace is 10-0 with a 1.92 ERA in his last 13 starts against the Orioles.

Baltimore counters with lefty Bruce Zimmermann.

NESN will air the Red Sox-Orioles in full, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.