Red Sox Wrap: Once Ahead By Six Runs, Boston Falls In Extras Vs. Rays

You know what they say — six is the worst lead you can have in a baseball game.

OK, they definitely don’t say that. But the Red Sox somehow forfeited the six-run lead they held after three innings and ended up falling to the Tampa Bay Rays 11-10 on Monday at Fenway Park.

Boston fell to 79-61 and Tampa Bay improved to 87-51.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

This one was a weird one all around. Working through Chris Sale’s outing is a perfect case study in the bizarreness of this game.

He finished the day in the bottom of the fourth inning and a 7-5 Red Sox lead, with just one of those runs earned. He walked one and struck out six but gave up a whopping 10 hits.

After giving up the Rays’ first run in the first inning, Sale loaded the bases but managed to get every out on strikes. But that apparently just was foreshadowing, as in the fourth inning, Sale loaded the bases with two outs, then an inside-the-park homer (initially ruled a triple and an error) made it a 7-5 game.