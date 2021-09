NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s COVID-19 woes continued Friday.

Outfielder Jarren Duran is the latest Red Sox player to test positive for the virus and becomes the ninth Boston player to be placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. Even with the recent outbreak, the Red Sox were able to win their third straight game Friday night over the Cleveland Indians, 8-5.

