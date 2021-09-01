Resetting Patriots’ Depth Chart With Initial 53-Man Roster Finalized

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots came out of Tuesday with a new starting quarterback — and a finalized 53-man roster.

Though that roster is guaranteed to undergo at least a few alterations ahead of New England’s Sept. 12 season opener against the Miami Dolphins, here’s a look at the Patriots’ updated depth charts with final cuts now complete:

QUARTERBACK

Starters

Mac Jones

Reserves

None (for now)

With Cam Newton gone, it’s Jones’ show. Barring catastrophe, he’ll be the Patriots’ Week 1 starter. Who’s his backup? Well, right now, no one. New England also released Brian Hoyer during final cuts. But Hoyer is expected to return in short order, likely after New England moves another player to injured reserve (N’Keal Harry, perhaps?). Jarrett Stidham begins the season on the physically unable to perform list and can return after six games. The Patriots could look to add another body to this position group, as well.

RUNNING BACK

Starters

Damien Harris

Reserves

James White

Rhamondre Stevenson

J.J. Taylor

Brandon Bolden