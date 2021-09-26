Belichick Temp Check: Patriots Coach Not Happy After Loss To Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Over the last two weeks — really, since the Friday before the Patriots’ game against the New York Jets — Bill Belichick had been in a refreshingly good mood.

That is, until Sunday happened.

Belichick was noticeably (and understandably) grumpy following New England’s 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The long, 1,500-word answers about long snappers finally gave way to short non-answers, some of which featured brutally awkward silences.

You can watch his full postgame news conference in the video below:

Bill Belichick Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/KSwUxznTRE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 26, 2021

And here’s the full question-answer transcript:

Q: We saw after the first punt, after Deonte Harris, after he had the 25-yard return, that Jake Bailey put an emphasis on keeping the ball away from him, whether through the end zone or at the sideline. Was that something you had as an emphasis coming into the game, or did that change after that first punt return?