Alex Cora Considers Kiké Hernández Among ‘Best Players From Puerto Rico’

Kiké Hernández has turned into a super utility player of sorts for the Boston Red Sox this season.

It’s no surprise that in the most important game of the regular season, he was ready to adapt yet again for the good of his team.

After batting in the leadoff spot for a majority of the year, he’ll be moving down in the order as manager Alex Cora tries to separate his left handed hitters against Gerrit Cole for the American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees.

Cora called Hernández on Monday night to let him know he’d bat second behind Kyle Schwarber. Hernández said he was happy to hit anywhere, continuing to do everything asked of him.

“That and more,” Cora said of Hernández on Tuesday before the elimination game. “As a player he has been amazing. He’s been amazing. One of my goals before the season, when we talked about him being the leadoff guy or when we signed him, I wanted people to recognize him for the player. Not the rally banana or, you know, making jokes and dancing. I wanted people to recognize him for what he brings from 7 to 10 p.m. And the quality of his at-bats from a certain point on, they’ve been amazing. The way he prepares he’s been great. He brought a lot from previous experiences.”

Among that experience is a .455 batting average against Gerrit Cole — a good reason to try and get him at the plate with runners on base and separate Schwarber and Rafael Devers in the order.

Hernández has never started batting second for the Red Sox, but has been trusted everywhere else to this point.