NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox begin their American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Friday night, but it’s to be determined who will pitch in Games 1 and 2.

There certainly are options. Nate Eovaldi has dazzled in the postseason and looked like the ace of the team. Eduardo Rodriguez bounced back against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 to help Boston advance out of the AL Division Series. We can’t forget Nick Pivetta who pitched four scoreless innings of relief in the 13-inning Game 3 win.

Tanner Houck also may be an option after he’s shown promise out of the bullpen, too. Of course, there’s always Chris Sale despite him not looking his best against the Rays.

Alex Cora has some tough decisions to make, and he’s still unsure just who he will go with in the first two games at Minute Maid Park.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported that Cora hasn’t made a decision for Games 1 and 2 just yet.

Maybe Cora is mulling over just how aggressive to be with his bullpen given how talented and dangerous the Astros lineup is. After all, the Red Sox certainly don’t want to use several pitchers in the first two games with a trip to the World Series on the line.