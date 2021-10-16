NESN Logo Sign In

José Iglesias may not be active for the Red Sox, but that hasn’t stopped him from making a viable impact.

Boston claimed the infielder off waivers after the Sept. 1 deadline for players to be eligible for Major League Baseball’s postseason, but Iglesias has been in the dugout cheering on his team and providing a slew of support.

Iglesias was a spark for a Red Sox team holding on to a Wild Card spot, and he’s doing the same thing as they fight the Houston Astros for a spot in the World Series in the American League Championship Series.

“… Besides what he did in September, which was very impressive,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Game 2, per ASAP Sports. “Without him, I don’t know if we’re here, but communication, understanding the game, watching the game, staying locked in, the guy, he has been great.

“I hate to say this because I know he is going to play for more years, but I know the coach in our team right now, and that’s his job, right? He is here. He knows he is going to play, so somehow some way he has to make an impact. He feels that way, and that’s what he is doing. He has been amazing, and I love the fact that he is always talking baseball. He enjoys it, and I know he wants to win a World Series ring, and he is doing his part.”

We're sure Iglesias will be doing what he's done Saturday when the Red Sox look to tie the series at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. First pitch is set for 4:20 p.m. ET.