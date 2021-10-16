NESN Logo Sign In

Could the Red Sox have gone up 4-1 on Hunter Renfroe’s RBI double?

The Boston outfielder ripped the ball down the left field line to give the Red Sox a 3-1 in lead in its eventual 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night.

Upon further review, and as pointed out by WEEI’s Lou Merloni, the ball appeared to bounce off the barstool’s leg the ball boy was sitting on before ricocheting off the wall. Had it not hit the leg of the stool, it’s possible J.D. Martinez would have scored from first.

Before the Red Sox’s crucial Game 2, manager Alex Cora was asked about the play.

“I didn’t notice it until this morning,” Cora told reporters, per ASAP Sports. “Somebody sent me a video. I don’t know. If that ball goes down the line, maybe we score. J.D. is not the fastest guy. But (left fielder Yordan) Alvarez is not the fastest guy either. So I saw it this morning. I didn’t see it yesterday. When I saw it today, I was like, ‘Wow. Unreal.’ It just happens. Things happen in games. But if that ball goes down the line, maybe we have a chance to score.”

It’s also worth noting Martinez has been dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in the regular-season finale against the Washington Nationals.

There’s no sense in playing what if’s, though.