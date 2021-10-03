NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots again will be without their starting right tackle as they look to upset Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Trent Brown is inactive for the third consecutive game as he continues to recover from a calf injury. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. Either Justin Herron or Yasir Durant likely will start in Brown’s place.

Rounding out the Patriots’ inactive list are running back Rhamondre Stevenson, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, cornerback Joejuan Williams, tight end Devin Asiasi, outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins and cornerback Shaun Wade.

Outside of Brown, Bentley is the most impactful inactive, as he started the first three games for a Patriots team that lacks inside linebacker depth. Bentley missed the second half of last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury. The Patriots elevated off-the-ball linebacker Jahlani Tavai from the practice squad for the second straight week to fill out their depth chart.

Stevenson is a surprise, as he again sits as a healthy scratch even with running back James White lost for the season with a hip injury. The fourth-round rookie has not played since struggling in the Patriots’ season opener. New England’s backfield Sunday night will consist of Damien Harris, J.J. Taylor, Brandon Bolden and fullback Jakob Johnson.

Bolden, who typically plays mostly on special teams, saw the largest increase in playing time in White’s absence last week, playing 33 offensive snaps against New Orleans. The Patriots placed White on injured reserve this week.