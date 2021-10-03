The New England Patriots again will be without their starting right tackle as they look to upset Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.
Trent Brown is inactive for the third consecutive game as he continues to recover from a calf injury. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. Either Justin Herron or Yasir Durant likely will start in Brown’s place.
Rounding out the Patriots’ inactive list are running back Rhamondre Stevenson, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, cornerback Joejuan Williams, tight end Devin Asiasi, outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins and cornerback Shaun Wade.
Outside of Brown, Bentley is the most impactful inactive, as he started the first three games for a Patriots team that lacks inside linebacker depth. Bentley missed the second half of last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury. The Patriots elevated off-the-ball linebacker Jahlani Tavai from the practice squad for the second straight week to fill out their depth chart.
Stevenson is a surprise, as he again sits as a healthy scratch even with running back James White lost for the season with a hip injury. The fourth-round rookie has not played since struggling in the Patriots’ season opener. New England’s backfield Sunday night will consist of Damien Harris, J.J. Taylor, Brandon Bolden and fullback Jakob Johnson.
Bolden, who typically plays mostly on special teams, saw the largest increase in playing time in White’s absence last week, playing 33 offensive snaps against New Orleans. The Patriots placed White on injured reserve this week.
Williams, who had been New England’s No. 3 corner behind J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills with Stephon Gilmore on the physically unable to perform list, is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. The Patriots elevated versatile defensive back Myles Bryant from the practice squad for additional secondary depth.
Bryant and Williams are very different players, with the former listed at 5-foot-9 and the latter standing 6-foot-4. The Patriots will be looking to slow a high-powered Buccaneers passing game led by Brady and featuring receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.
Asiasi, Wade and Perkins have yet to play this season, sitting out all four games as healthy inactives.
Wynn, Jackson, linebackers Josh Uche and Kyle Van Noy, safety Kyle Dugger and kicker Nick Folk are active after being listed as questionable.
Wideout N’Keal Harry also is active. He’ll make his season debut after being activated off injured reserve Saturday.
Buccaneers starting cornerback Carlton Davis, who was questionable with a ribs/abdomen injury, is active for Tampa Bay. Former All-Pro Richard Sherman reportedly is expected to start opposite Davis after signing earlier this week.