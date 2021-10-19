Are Astros Tipping Pitches? Houston Looking At Everything As Red Sox Roll

NESN Logo Sign In

Nothing the Astros are doing right now is a mystery to the Boston Red Sox, and Houston is starting to wonder whether it’s telegraphing its attack.

The Red Sox have torn apart the Astros pitching staff in the American League Championship Series, particularly in the last two games. Boston won Game 2 9-5 before coasting to a 12-3 laugher in Game 3 to take the series lead.

Houston’s pitching has been historically bad so far with its starters failing to escape the third inning all three games. The Astros bullpen has been slightly better, but the Red Sox have done plenty of damage against relievers, too.

So, what gives? Astros pitching coach Brent Strom wonders whether Houston might be tipping pitches on the mound.

“This a very good hitting team, and they’re very adept at picking up little things, much more so than most teams,” Strom told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “We need to be very cognizant of the little things, tipping-type things, things like that, that they’re very astute at. We’ve just gotten behind hitters.”

Only the Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals chased more pitches than the Red Sox in the regular season. Now, the Red Sox have walked 13 times in three games, taking no fewer than four free passes in each contest. Alex Verdugo’s 11-pitch walk in Game 3 changed the entire complexion of the game and sparked a Red Sox rally. That rally coincided with Boston showing tremendous discipline by not chasing Jose Urquidy’s curveball, forcing him to come at them with fastballs. The Sox, coincidentally, chased Urquidy after just 1 2/3 innings, tagging him with five earned runs.

“We have to reevaluate and see if they’re seeing things that are maybe tipping the scales a little bit in their favor,” Strom told Rosenthal. “These are veteran (hitters). And of course, they have the ultimate guy (Alex Cora) as their manager who ? he’s just very good at it. We just have to do a better job of watching what our pitchers do and getting ahead in the count.”