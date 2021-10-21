NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox potentially have 27 outs between them and the end of their season.

After dropping two of three American League Championship Series games at Fenway Park, the Red Sox will travel to Houston for whatever remains of the series against the Astros. Game 6 is scheduled for Friday, and since the Astros took a 3-2 series lead with a Game 5 win Wednesday, it’s a must-win for Boston.

No pressure.

“We got to win two games to go to the World Series. That’s the bottom line,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “Obviously, reset tomorrow and get ready for the next day.”

Catcher Christian Vázquez, who had a positive outlook on Chris Sale’s start though it resulted in the Game 5 loss, also chose to be optimistic about the team’s chances in the rest of the series.

“We have to get ready to play seven games,” he said, per ASAP Sports. “We don’t quit. This clubhouse still (has a) good attitude. We’re going to play two games in Houston for a fact. For sure, yeah.”

To designated hitter J.D. Martinez, this is just part of the story that has followed the Red Sox all season — they’re not supposed to be playing this deep into October. And that’s not a made-up motivation, but the truth. At the beginning of the season, sportsbooks had the Red Sox as high as 35-to-1 to win the pennant.