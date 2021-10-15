Bill Belichick Giving Hands-On Instruction To This Patriots Rookie

NESN Logo Sign In

Even at age 69, Bill Belichick still is willing to get in the mix on the practice field.

The New England Patriots on Friday posted a photo of their longtime head coach working hands-on with rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

In the photo (which can be seen on the fourth slide of this post), Belichick appears to be simulating a pass set against Barmore, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds.

Retired Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and current Pats punt returner Gunner Olszewski seemed to get a kick out of Belichick’s offensive line cameo, both reposting the photo on their respective Instagram accounts.

Barmore, whom the Patriots traded up to select in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has carved out a significant defensive role as a Patriots rookie, playing just north of 50 percent of snaps through his first five games. The Alabama product has 11 tackles, one quarterback hit and 10 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, second-most among Patriots defenders behind Matt Judon (22).

The Patriots are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.