New Bill Belichick Mic’d-Up Video Features Reaction To N’Keal Harry Play

One minute, 18 seconds of mic'd-up Belichick content

by

Patriots fans loved N’Keal Harry’s great catch late in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, and Bill Belichick was right there with him.

Belichick’s reaction to the play is one of the top moments in a new video containing mic’d-up highlights from the New England coach during Sunday’s blowout at Gillette Stadium. The clip also includes Belichick routinely communicating with players on the sidelines, and asking special teams coordinator Cam Achord how many times the Patriots punted in the game.

Take a look:

On Monday, the Patriots shared a video of Belichick’s postgame locker room speech, during which he gave a shoutout to an unheralded special teams player.

The 3-4 Patriots will visit the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

More Football:

Twitter Absolutely Rips A.J. Green After Thursday Night Football Finish
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen
Previous Article

Bruins Wrap: Boston Drops Second Straight As Frederik Andersen Shines
Boston Red Sox utility player Kike Hernandez
Next Article

Kiké Hernández ‘Can’t Wait’ For 2022 Season, According To Instagram

Picked For You

Related