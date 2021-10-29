New Bill Belichick Mic’d-Up Video Features Reaction To N’Keal Harry Play

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots fans loved N’Keal Harry’s great catch late in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, and Bill Belichick was right there with him.

Belichick’s reaction to the play is one of the top moments in a new video containing mic’d-up highlights from the New England coach during Sunday’s blowout at Gillette Stadium. The clip also includes Belichick routinely communicating with players on the sidelines, and asking special teams coordinator Cam Achord how many times the Patriots punted in the game.

Take a look:

BB was mic'd up for last week's win. pic.twitter.com/S2iSuwQoZA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 29, 2021

On Monday, the Patriots shared a video of Belichick’s postgame locker room speech, during which he gave a shoutout to an unheralded special teams player.

The 3-4 Patriots will visit the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.