Central Division Preview: Outlook, Predictions For 2021-22 NHL Season

Outlook: The Stars began their 2020-21 campaign with a COVID-19 outbreak before a snow storm hit Dallas that altered their schedule quite a bit. But the past is the past and the Stars are hopeful that the additions of Ryan Suter and Braden Holtby, coupled with the star power they already boast, will signal a return to the Stanley Cup playoffs after missing out last season. A healthy Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Radek Faska should provide plenty of scoring to make the Stars a legitimate threat. Plus, Miro Heiskanen is an absolute pest when he’s on the ice.

Chicago Blackhawks (Odds to win division: +1800)

Notable additions: Marc-Andre Fleury, Tyler Johnson, Seth Jones, Caleb Jones, Jujhar Khaira, Jake McCabe

Notable subtractions: Duncan Keith, Adam Boqvist, Nikita Zadaorov, Pius Suter, John Quenneville, Brent Seabrook’s contract

Outlook: Are the Blackhawks back? It’s much too soon to tell and there are still questions Chicago is facing. It made some strong acquisitions in the offseason to set the team up for more success than last season. The Blackhawks upgraded to Fleury, which surely will help them at least make a run at a playoff spot. Jones very well could be an X-factor, and Jonathan Toews will return after missing all of last season due to health issues. A revamped blue line, an upgrade between the pipes and the potential emergence of Kirby Dach very well could keep the Blackhawks hanging round.

Winnipeg Jets (Odds to win division: +1400)

Notable additions: Brendan Dillon, Nate Schmidt

Notable subtractions: Derek Forbort, Mathieu Perreault, Tucker Poolman

Outlook: The Jets did address their glaring issues on defense, and having Connor Hellebuyck back between the pipes will help Winnipeg. The additions of Dillon and Schmidt should bulk up the blue line and provide some help with the quality of shots against. The Jets, however, won’t have the benefit of the North Division to bully teams like the Vancouver Canucks. But the Wild Card playoff spot is returning this season, so Winnipeg may benefit from that given the Pacific Division boasts some weak, non-playoff teams.

St. Louis Blues (Odds to win division: +1800)

Notable additions: Pavel Buchnevich, Brandon Saad

Notable subtractions: Mike Hoffman, Vince Dunn, Sammy Blais, Jaden Schwartz

Outlook: The Blues adding Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad certainly will help their forwards. But what they really needed to do this offseason was check out the goalie market, and they didn’t. Jordan Binnington hasn’t won a Stanley Cup playoff game since 2019 against the Boston Bruins, and his .910 save percentage was not something to celebrate. Backup netminder Ville Husso also struggled with an .893 save percentage. For whatever reason, St. Louis will continue to roll out the tandem this season. The Blues played a majority of their games last season against teams like the Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings and Binnington struggled. With the divisions back to normal, this may make things worse for the goalie.

They still could crack a playoff spot in the division, but it will be no easy task.