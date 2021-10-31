Tom Brady Throws Boneheaded Pick-Six To Sink Bucs Vs. Saints

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady does not ordinarily throw bad interceptions, but he launched one at the worst possible time Sunday evening in the Caesars Superdome.

After the Saints kicked a field goal to go ahead 29-27 with about 1:40 left, Brady and the Bucs got the ball back, eyeing a game-winning drive. On second down, Brady tried to hit Chris Godwin on a crossing route. However, safety P.J. Williams had been eyeing him the entire time, and easily stepped in and picked off Brady before running it back for a touchdown.

Seriously, how did Brady not see him?

And by knocking down the extra point, the Saints went up by two scores, turning a 27-26 deficit into a 36-27 victory in a matter of mere minutes.

Oh, also, that came after Brady took a weird (if joking) shot at defensive players this week. Whoops!