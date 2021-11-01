How Mac Jones Felt About Controversial Hit By Chargers’ Jerry Tillery

NESN Logo Sign In

David Andrews took major issue with the controversial Jerry Tillery hit on Mac Jones, but how did Jones feel about the play?

During the first half of Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, Tillery delivered a late, unpenalized hit on Jones well after the play was blown dead. It did not prove consequential, as the New England Patriots eventually earned a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but Tillery’s hit nevertheless was a popular topic during postgame news conferences.

Jones, of course, was asked about it.

“It is what it is,” Jones told reporters. “I think there’s some stuff here and there. But I do appreciate my offensive line and my team for having my back. But I think it was just one of those things, I’m not really sure what happened.

“But we can’t just let that affect the next play. With me, I didn’t feel, like, tension, or anything like that. I just kept playing and I think everyone on our team did. We played hard, and we played for 60 minutes and that’s all that matters.”

Jones had perhaps his worst game as a pro. The rookie signal-caller completed just 18 of 35 passes for 218 yards and zero touchdowns. However, he did not turn the ball over, which was of great importance in such a close, competitive game.