David Andrews Takes Big Issue With Late, Unpenalized Hit On Mac Jones

David Andrews has a bone to pick with Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.

Somehow, someway, Tillery wasn’t flagged for roughing Mac Jones during the first half of Los Angeles’s eventual 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots. The Chargers called a late timeout, prompting an immediate whistle from the officials, but Tillery nevertheless laid out Jones well after the play was over.

Andrews was asked about the play during his postgame news conference.

“I think 21 other guys heard the whistle,” the Patriots center said. “So, I didn’t take too kindly to that. I thought that was kind of a BS play. But it is what it is.

“Mac’s a tough kid and shows a lot of poise each and every week to stand in there.”

David Andrews Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/DBnX3vqQkA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 31, 2021

Andrews, Jones and the Patriots have a legitimate gripe. Tillery’s hit was (very) late and should’ve been penalized.