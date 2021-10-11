Hunter Renfroe Gets Game 4 Started With First-Inning Web Gem For Red Sox

Boston's outfielder defense got it done again

by

Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe provided some impactful defense for starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the first inning of Monday’s Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Renfroe went all-out in pursuit of a fly ball hit to right-center field by Rays lead-off man Randy Arozarena and hauled in a web gem for the game’s first out.

Check it out:

Arozarena certainly would have been looking at extra bases if the ball dropped into right-center between Renfroe and Kiké Hernández. And while Rodriguez retired the side in order to end the first inning, it definitely could have been a different story without the highlight-reel defensive play.

