Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe provided some impactful defense for starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the first inning of Monday’s Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Renfroe went all-out in pursuit of a fly ball hit to right-center field by Rays lead-off man Randy Arozarena and hauled in a web gem for the game’s first out.

Check it out:

That was a fun start! pic.twitter.com/5TmxttoNCK — MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2021

Arozarena certainly would have been looking at extra bases if the ball dropped into right-center between Renfroe and Kiké Hernández. And while Rodriguez retired the side in order to end the first inning, it definitely could have been a different story without the highlight-reel defensive play.