J.D. Martinez is questionable for the most important game of the Red Sox season.

Boston faces the New York Yankees on Tuesday in a one-game Wild Card with the winner moving onto the American League Divisional Series. But after its All-Star designated hitter was injured in Sunday’s last regular season game against the Washington Nationals, the team may be forced to make a tough decision.

“He’s getting treatment,” manager Alex Cora told reporters Monday in a media availability. “We’ll probably have to make a decision tomorrow morning roster-wise, of course, and let’s see how he reacts to treatment and everything that they are doing to him in there. We don’t know yet.”

While playing in the outfield of a season finale in a National League ballpark, Martinez was trotting out to right when he tripped over second base in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Cora revealed Martinez twisted his ankle in the process, and for now, he stays day-to-day. Hopefully the day off Monday does him some good, but this is a pretty brutal development — or lack thereof.

First pitch between the Red Sox and Yankees is Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. ET.