NFL Trade Rumors: These Six Players Could Be Moved By Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, which means rumors and reports regarding potential deals are growing in abundance.

The biggest name to keep an eye on leading up to the Nov. 2 deadline is Deshaun Watson, who’s on the Texans’ 53-man roster but has yet to be active for a game this season. That said, the superstar quarterback is far from the only noteworthy player who could be traded at some point over the next nine days.

In a column published to NFL.com Sunday morning, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport identified six players across the league who are “garnering attention.” Those players include Melvin Ingram, Andy Isabella, Kyle Fuller, Andre Dillard, Marlon Mack and L.J. Collier.

In the case of the Patriots, the players on that list who would make the most sense as potential trade pursuits are Isabella and Fuller. New England’s cornerback depth currently is very thin and its wideout group also leaves a bit to be desired. Ingram also potentially could be a good fit given the Patriots’ struggles with generating pressure on the quarterback.

That said, deadline buyers typically are limited to teams with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. And at this rate, New England doesn’t appear to be playing well into January.