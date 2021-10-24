NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without one of their most defensive players for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower headlines the Patriots’ inactive list after missing two of three practices this week with elbow and ankle injuries.

This is the first DNP of the season for Hightower, a longtime team captain and key defensive communicator. Harvey Langi, Jahlani Tavai and Jamie Collins could see larger roles in his absence.

Other inactive notes:

— The Patriots are making a change at running back. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson sits as a healthy scratch, and second-year pro J.J. Taylor is back up after two straight healthy inactives.

Stevenson is a surprise, as he is coming off the best performance of his young NFL career. The fourth-round draft pick carried five times for 23 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown and caught three passes on three targets for 39 yards in an overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.