Patriots Fans Weren’t Happy With This Pregame Act By Visiting Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers concluded their pregame warmups Sunday night with an act that drew the ire of the Gillette Stadium crowd.

Before returning to their locker room, nearly the entire Bucs team gathered for a huddle on the New England Patriots logo at midfield. They were loudly booed by Patriots fans in attendance.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who’s facing the Patriots for the first time since he left New England for Tampa Bay 18 months ago, left for the locker room before this huddle.

Bucs gathering for a pregame huddle on the Patriots logo. Met with boos from the crowd. (Tom Brady left for the locker room before this.) pic.twitter.com/c55eKk9T0q — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 3, 2021

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers are looking to rebound from a Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams — their first defeat since last November. The 1-2 Patriots are eyeing their first home victory of the Mac Jones era.

The odds are in Tampa’s favor, with New England entering as 6 1/2-point home underdogs.