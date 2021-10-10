Hunter Henry’s Game-Tying Touchdown Caps Strong Day For Uneven Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

There were plenty of problems for the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon, but the play of tight end Hunter Henry was not one of them.

New England’s pricy offseason acquisition had arguably his best game in a Patriots uniform, punctuated by a key fourth-quarter touchdown that helped his club tie the Houston Texans.

On a crucial third down from the Houston 13-yard line with less than 10 minutes to play, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones found Henry in the corner of the end zone.

The reception was Henry’s team-leading fifth grab of the day, giving him 65 yards for the contest.