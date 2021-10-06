Check Out Team Photo Red Sox Took After Beating Yankees In Wild Card Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Who can blame the Boston Red Sox for savoring the fact they ended the New York Yankees’ season?

The Red Sox took a team photo Tuesday night on the Fenway Park field following their 6-2 win over the Yankees in the American League Wild Card game. Boston’s players and coaches all gathered on the infield/outfield edge for a shot they all will want to remember.

Check it out below:

The Red Sox team photo marked the end of the on-field portion of their celebration, as they then hit the clubhouse for some champagne-soaked festivities.

Boston likely celebrated into the night, but it won’t have too long to revel. After all, the Tampa Bay Rays await the Red Sox in the American League Divisional Series, which will begin at 8:07 p.m. ET on Thursday.