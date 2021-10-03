Tedy Bruschi, Ty Law Predict Outcome Of Bucs-Patriots Showdown

NESN Logo Sign In

Many former Patriots stalwarts will be torn Sunday night when New England welcomes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Gillette Stadium.

Any player who called Foxboro home for an extended period of time likely will be pulling for the Pats to pull off an upset over the reigning Super Bowl champions. But how can they not also root for Tom Brady, who was a key component in all New England successes dating back to the early 2000s?

As such, giving a prediction for this highly anticipated Week 4 matchup probably wasn’t easy for ex-Patriots. But Tedy Bruschi, for one, knows where his allegiances lie.

“It’s very unlikely that I pick against the Patriots when I’ll be there, 50 yards away from where RKK (owner Robert Kraft) put a red (Patriots Hall of Fame) jacket on my back,” Bruschi told ESPN colleague Mike Reiss.

Ty Law, on the other hand, hedged his pick.

“If I’m a betting man, I’m going to say Bucs win, but as a die-hard Patriot, and going with my heart, it’s the Patriots with the upset,” the Hall of Fame cornerback told Reiss. “They are due for a special-teams score and a couple turnovers!”

Brady and Co. are a 7-point favorite at DraftKing Sportsbook for the legendary quarterback’s first game in Foxboro as a visiting player. The sides will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.