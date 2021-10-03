Tom Brady Runs Onto Gillette Stadium Field, Yells At Crowd In End Zone

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the first time in his NFL career, Tom Brady has run through the Gillette Stadium visitor’s tunnel as an opposing player.

And, well, it was as weird to watch as many thought it would be.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback jogged down the New England Patriots sideline before delivering his customary “Let’s Go!” in the end zone opposite of the one he did it in for so many years. Brady then made his way across the field and joined his teammates for warmups.

Take a look:

Tom Brady runs onto field at Gillette Stadium, does the "Let's go!" in the other end zone. Pretty cool, and weird. pic.twitter.com/HBFQofyQTY — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 3, 2021

Tom Brady just took the field at Gillette Stadium for the first time as an opponent. Crowd was cheering, he did his "LFG," gave a hug to Josh McDaniels … and away we go. pic.twitter.com/NQtpuRAeyX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2021

Brady typically walks onto fields hours before team warmups, but did not do so Sunday night in New England.