Tom Brady Would Make This One ‘Radical Change’ To NFL If He Could

“Ten years ago, I never would have thrown that football,” Brady said. “Because Mike had caught the ball, the safety was standing right there and the safety essentially can’t hit him the way that he used to be able to hit him. Because all the safeties now are 200 pounds and they all cover. There’s no Rodney Harrison, there’s no Ronnie Lott. I mean, I can go on — Brian Dawkins.

“There’s a lot of players, like Ray Lewis, that I didn’t throw the ball between the hashes because Ray Lewis was going to knock them out of the game. Not because he was going to, you know, make a tackle. And I think the onus of protecting receivers should be on the quarterback, not on the defensive backs. And the onus of protecting a running back should be on the offensive linemen, not on the tacklers who are trying to tackle the running back.”

Brady clarified that he’s not advocating for more dirty hits (“I don’t believe in cheap shots and I don’t think cheap shots should ever be allowed”) but extolled the values of physical football. Recent trends, he believes, are causing players — quarterbacks included — to develop “bad habits.” He pointed to the massive, helmet-ejecting hit he absorbed from Buffalo Bills cornerback Nate Clements in 2001 as an important learning experience for him.

“If you are a professional athlete, it’d be like being in a boxing ring and saying, ‘Don’t hit your opponent too hard because you might hurt them,’ ” Brady said. “Now, if I said, look, we’re both able to protect ourselves. You know, we can protect ourselves. I’m looking at you, you’re looking at me like, let’s go. That’s the element of the physical sport that I really appreciate that allows you to develop and grow.

“You know, I think so many quarterbacks, they run through the middle of the defense and they just probably know that, in essence, they’re not going to get hurt. I see Carson Wentz do it all the time. I see Daniel Jones do it all the time. And I’m in my mind, I’m thinking it’s crazy. The defensive players are running, they all jump out of the way of the quarterback.

“That’s not how I learned. I slid in Buffalo late, Nate Clements knocked my helmet off, literally knocked my helmet off, and it incited their entire sideline. And you know what I learned after that play? Man, you better slide a lot faster than that. And I think the reality is you develop a lot of bad habits because we’re not being taught the game that you’re out there to protect your teammates. I’m not out there to protect the other team.”

Complaints about the NFL’s new direction typically come from defensive players, but this wasn’t Brady’s first time griping about it. He also did so earlier this year in Bucs-produced Q&A.

“I feel like they penalize defensive players for offensive mistakes,” Brady, who personally has benefited from the league’s increased protection of quarterbacks, said then.