Watch Tom Brady’s Ex-Patriots Teammates Salute QB In Emotional Video

Ahead of Tom Brady’s long-awaited return to Gillette Stadium, several of his former New England Patriots teammates shared their memories of and appreciation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

In a video posted Saturday on the NFL’s official social media accounts, ex-Patriots Danny Amendola, Ben Watson, Brandin Cooks, Martellus Bennett, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Hogan and Asante Samuel saluted Brady.

“Tommy Boy, thank you,” said Amendola, who played five seasons and won two Super Bowls with Brady. “Thank you for being you. Thank you for always showing that competitive edge, that fire. Thank you for instilling that in me as your teammate, as your friend. Thank you for those trips out to Montana, man. Those showed me so much, taught me so much — how to compete with my opponents, how to get ready for the season, but also how to compete with myself and push myself and get ready emotionally, physically, mentally. … Thank you for being you, brother. Good luck, baby.”

Watson mentioned how he appreciated Brady’s willingness to play Connect Four with the tight end’s sons in the locker room. Cooks referenced the last-minute touchdown Brady threw to him in a 2017 win over the Houston Texans. Bennett talked about how he and Brady bonded over Pinterest on the Patriots’ team bus. Dorsett and Hogan thanked Brady for his friendship and leadership. Samuel recalled losing to Brady in trash-can basketball.

Watch all seven tributes in the video below:

Current Patriots players who played with Brady praised the seven-time Super Bowl-winning QB this week, though most declined to share any standout memories of their time together.