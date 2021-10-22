Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski’s Pictionary Skills Could Use Some Work

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have nothing but time on their hands as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting pretty in the NFC South with a 5-1 record so far in the 2021 NFL season.

New England Patriots fans, on the other hand, are struggling to cheer on their team — especially in the dropping temperatures — as they have stumbled to a 2-4 start.

Brady and Gronk found themselves soaking up some Tampa Bay rays while playing Pictionary, and although they aren’t with the Pats anymore, this golden content might make Patriots fans miss them even more.

Check it out here:

Pictionary with Tommy & Gronky ??



Full episode ?? https://t.co/5x6LZ7HcmE pic.twitter.com/df6rblsgny — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 21, 2021

The Bucs are dominating their season so far –no one is surprised by that — and at this rate, we could see them in the Super Bowl once again.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun watching them attempt to draw one another in the meantime.