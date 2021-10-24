What’s Going On With Chiefs? Andy Reid ‘Seeing Things’ He Hasn’t Before

NESN Logo Sign In

The Kansas City Chiefs have been spiraling for weeks, but their Week 7 clunker against the Tennessee Titans sent them deep, deep into the gutter Sunday.

Tennessee, which entered the contest as a 5.5-point home underdog, covered the spread in the first quarter and scored all their points in the first half in a 27-3 victory over the Chiefs. The Titans, who have been laughed at for their defense, forced three turnovers and sacked quarterback Patrick Mahomes four times.

“We really need to get both sides playing well,” Reid said after the game, as shared by the team. “We’ll go back and look at it again. We’ve got to eliminate the turnovers, the penalties. Again, these are things that haven’t been common to us. I’m seeing things I haven’t seen before and we just got to fix it.

“We’re right there to do the right thing and make something happen and it’s bouncing the other way,” Reid added. “So we got to fix it.”

The Chiefs fell to 3-4 with the loss.

Mahomes, who left the game early with an injury, was held to 206 yards on 20-for-35 passing with one interception. His nine interceptions on the season rank behind only New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Kansas City defense, which entered the game having allowed the 28th most points and yards, gave up 369 of offense with 266 through the air.