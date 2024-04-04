Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift haven’t been together that long.

Sure, it feels like it’s been forever, since the power couple was in the spotlight throughout the 2023 NFL season, which culminated with a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory. But in reality, their relationship still is in its infancy. And therefore, any chatter of marriage or children might be premature.

That said, we’re talking about two very rich and very famous people. Every move they make and every quote they drop is subject to scrutiny, and Kelce undoubtedly made a few ears perk up while interviewing Arnold Schwarzenegger this week on the “New Heights” podcast.

“I might name my first kid Conan.” Kelce said, a reference to Schwarzenegger’s “Conan the Barbarian” movie. “I might.”

Was Kelce joking? Probably. But Conan Kelce actually is a pretty sweet name, certainly befitting of a future athlete. How could the kid not follow in the footsteps of his dad, an All-Pro tight end with the Chiefs, and his uncle, Jason, an All-Pro offensive lineman who retired this offseason after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles?

It takes two to tango, though. And we’re not sure how Swift feels about “Conan” as a baby name — especially if it’s a girl.

Nevertheless, we all should pull for the happy couple to reproduce down the road, if only to see what comes of such talented genes.