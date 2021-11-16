Everyone Made Same Joke After Odell Beckham Jr.’s Rams Debut

The Rams had little to get excited about Monday

by

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Rams tenure did not kick off on a high note.

The Rams, who officially signed Beckham last Thursday, were flattened by the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. It marked the second consecutive loss for Los Angeles, which now is 7-3 and would enter the 2021 NFL playoffs as an NFC Wild Card team if the regular season ended after Week 10.

Most thought Sean McVay and Co. were going to be a lifeboat for Beckham, who might have been on a sinking ship that is the Cleveland Browns. So after LA was crushed in primetime, everyone and their mother joked about OBJ looking for another new vessel.

Fortunately for OBJ and the Rams, they’ll have an opportunity to reset and refresh this weekend when they enjoy their bye. But a daunting road matchup with the Green Bay Packers — who reportedly were the runner-up in the Beckham sweepstakes — awaits in Week 12.

