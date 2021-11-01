Saints Reportedly Not Interested In Cam Newton Despite Jameis Winston Injury

Taysom Hill is expected to return this weekend

Cam Newton reportedly will find no work in New Orleans.

The Saints are not expected to pursue the veteran quarterback despite Jameis Winston suffering a season-ending injury Sunday, according to multiple reports. Newton has gone without an NFL job since he was released by the New England Patriots at roster cutdowns.

Quarterback/tight end hybrid Taysom Hill is expected to return this weekend from a concussion that has kept him out since Oct. 10.

Trevor Siemian replaced Winston on Sunday and led the Saints to a huge win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s unclear whether Siemian or Hill will start this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.

Newton, 32, has not indicated any plans to retire from the NFL.

