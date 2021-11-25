Charlie McAvoy Continues Zdeno Chara’s Bruins Thanksgiving Tradition

NESN Logo Sign In

Since 2008, a Bruins player — sometimes multiple — would go around Boston and donate pies on Thanksgiving.

In recent years, it was longtime Bruins captain Zdeno Chara making the deliveries — including in 2020, when he was a free agent.

But this year, a new face took over the initiative: Chara’s former defensive partner, Charlie McAvoy.

The day after a night road game against the Buffalo Sabres, McAvoy was up and at ’em on Thanksgiving, bringing hundreds of pies around the community. Further, he purchased and donated 300 winter hats.

“Giving back to the community in Boston, it gives you some perspective,” McAvoy said in a statement. “On a day like today, it makes you even more thankful for what you have. We have so many amazing people. Amazing volunteers, people with gigantic hearts. Overall, it was a great day (Thursday) and I was really happy to be a part of it.”

Carrying on the tradition. ? @CMcAvoy44 made his way around Boston this Thanksgiving morning to deliver pies to shelters across the city. pic.twitter.com/ov8XLsTGak — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 25, 2021

In addition to the pie donations, McAvoy also took part in a ceremonial turkey carving with new Boston mayor Michelle Wu, Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Aaron Michlewitz.