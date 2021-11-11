Colin Cowherd Offers Theory On Patriots’ Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit

NESN Logo Sign In

The typically tight-lipped Patriots haven’t exactly said anything groundbreaking this week about the possibility of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with New England, but several players have praised the wide receiver for his immense talent.

As such, Colin Cowherd can’t help but wonder whether there’s a method to the franchise’s madness as it relates to OBJ, whom Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has spoken highly of in the past.

“New England right now is doing a little gamesmanship,” Cowherd said Thursday on FS1. “You know how with the Patriots nothing ever gets out? Players don’t talk. Coaches don’t talk. Belichick doesn’t talk. What’s interesting about New England now: You’re seeing a lot of people talking about Odell Beckham, and it’s getting onto social media. Is that New England — stuff gets out only when they want it out — letting OBJ know, ‘Man, everybody’s talking about you at practice. We can’t wait to have Odell Beckham.’ I think New England really wants him and is putting on a little gamesmanship.

” … I think New England wants him. I really do think he fills a need. He checks a box. Which they don’t have anybody over the top. He’d be what Nelson Agholor cannot be.”

Beckham is a free agent after going unclaimed on waivers. His two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns were underwhelming relative to the standard he set during his first five seasons with the New York Giants, but several teams, including the Patriots, could offer the three-time Pro Bowl selection an opportunity to turn back the clock and recapture some of his old pass-catching magic.

Cowherd cautioned Thursday, however, that whatever team signs Beckham should keep its expectations realistic. Because while Beckham, who turned 29 last week, still could make an impact, it’s probably unlikely he’ll ever again be a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver.