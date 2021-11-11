Louis Riddick Excites Patriots Fans With Odell Beckham Jr. Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Many Patriots fans surely are hoping Odell Beckham Jr. chooses New England as his next NFL home.

Those supporters undoubtedly loved one of Louis Riddick’s tweets Wednesday night.

Riddick, an ESPN analyst who has over 10 years of experience as an NFL executive, joined the OBJ tweet parade when he posted a photoshopped image of the star wide receiver rocking a Patriots uniform.

There are conflicting Patriots rumors about Beckham, who now is free to sign with any team after clearing waivers. After reportedly checking in with the wideout’s camp, Bill Belichick and Co. apparently believe they’re a “real player” in the Beckham sweepstakes. That said, Beckham reportedly might take a few days to make his decision, and the Patriots potentially could be turned off if the process is dragged out.

New England, of course, has other fish to try. The Patriots on Sunday will host Beckham’s former team, the Cleveland Browns, who also enter the Week 10 contest at 5-4.