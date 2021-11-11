Kendrick Bourne Reveals How Patriots Are Handling Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots fans probably range between excited and exhausted by the Odell Beckham Jr. rumors, but how do New England’s players feel about the reported pursuit of the star receiver?

The Patriots are one of multiple teams reportedly in on Beckham, who became a free agent Tuesday. New England, like other teams pursuing the 29-year-old, might have to wait a while before learning of Beckham’s decision.

Receiver Kendrick Bourne on Thursday was asked whether the Beckham rumors are a distraction inside the locker room. He also was asked for his own feelings on potentially teaming up with the superstar wideout.

“Of course, everybody’s talking about Odell,” Bourne said. “If (signing Beckham) is what (the Patriots) wanna do, and that’s the plan, I’m here for the plan. I’m here for the long haul. I don’t mind who we bring in, as long as they’re here to contribute to what we got going on.

“If it helps the team win, I don’t mind at all. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Bourne’s sentiments have been echoed by multiple Patriots players, including rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Bill Belichick also recently offered a positive review of Beckham, as he has done in years past.

The Patriots will host Beckham’s former team, the Cleveland Browns, on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. At this point, it’s unlikely that Beckham would play in that game even if he does sign with New England before kickoff.