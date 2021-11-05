Past Odell Beckham Jr. Comments Indicate Fondness For Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. never has hidden his respect and admiration for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The Cleveland Browns on Friday announced they are releasing the star receiver. Beckham now is subject to waivers, with the possibility of becoming a free agent Monday if he goes unclaimed. The Patriots currently hold the 15th spot in the NFL waiver order, and seemingly could fit Beckham’s restructured contract under their salary cap.

Whether the Patriots have any interest in adding Beckham is anyone’s guess. Belichick danced around the topic when (indirectly) asked about it Friday morning.

However, with free agency a potential outcome for Beckham, it’s worth revisiting the 29-year-old’s prior comments about Belichick.

Before playing at Gillette Stadium in 2019, Beckham offered this on Belichick:

“Going against Bill Belichick, this is somebody who I have much respect for. Probably talk to him before and after the game. He tells me the same thing every time, he’s like: ‘I hope you enjoy today because there’s not going to be much for you.’ That’s what he’s told me and that’s what he does every single time. It’s just tough. He’s going to coach it up and they’re going to be ready and prepared.”

Obj says Bill Belichick tells him the same thing in pregame each time they play: ?I hope you enjoy today, because there?s not going to be much for you.? pic.twitter.com/opnaNFmak9 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 23, 2019

Beckham took his praise to a higher level after the Patriots earned a 27-13 victory, in which Beckham had just five catches for 52 yards.