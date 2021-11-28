NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady finds himself as the oldest player in the NFL as he entered the 2021 season at age 44, and he’s still going strong.

Brady’s passion, drive and physical abilities have allowed the seven-time Super Bowl champion to keep chugging along in the league. But some other players in the NFL are still amused he hasn’t retired yet.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner joked about Brady’s active status in the league Wednesday.

Deforest Buckner, asked about Brady playing at 44…



"If I'm playing football at 44, it means I'm broke." — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 24, 2021

“If I’m playing football at 44, it means I’m broke,” Buckner told reporters, per The Athletic’s Stephen Holder.

Buckner can’t seem to wrap his head around Brady’s success at his age, but the GOAT’s fans are purely impressed and would be satisfied to never see TB12 throw his final pass.