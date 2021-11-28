David Andrews Embraces Foxboro Cold In This On-Brand Pregame Photo

NESN Logo Sign In

If Mac Jones still is looking for inspiration for how to handle the New England cold, he need only look at David Andrews.

The Patriots center was spotted wearing shorts and a sleeveless shirt hours before kickoff Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Temperatures were in the mid-30s at the time, with multiple forecasts calling for high-30s temperatures at game time — the coldest game of the season for the Patriots.

Check out this photo:

Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Titans is of great importance to both teams. A win could send New England to the top of the AFC, while a loss could send Tennessee outside of the top three and into an AFC South dogfight with the Indianapolis Colts.