Ben Roethlisberger is the latest NFL player to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback reportedly was placed on the list Saturday night and therefore will miss the squad’s tilt with the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is out vs the #Lions. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Pittsburgh will turn to Mason Rudolph under center according to Rapoport. The backup quarterback has a 5-4 career record in nine career starts to go along with 15 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

The Detroit Lions’ chance at their first win of the season certainly got a lot better with the loss of Roethlisberger but it still may be tough. Detroit has an edge at the quarterback position with Jared Goff and has some offensive talent in running backs D’Andre swift and Jamaal Williams along with tight end T.J. Hockenson but there is a reason they’re 0-8.

If there ever was a week for them to win, it’d be this one. They are coming off an embarrassing 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. But have had an extra week to prepare for this clash due to their bye week. Detroit has loss three one-score games already this season so there seems to be at least a little fight with the squad. Pittsburgh still is a tough team, but all signs are pointing the Lions’ way.

If I was a betting man, I’d say this is the week to go big.