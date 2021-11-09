NESN Logo Sign In

Amid all the other controversy Aaron Rodgers is facing after testing positive for COVID-19, he also is dealing with accusations that he broke quarantine.

His fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, emphatically debunked those rumors on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Daily Mail recently published that the Green Bay Packers quarterback was breaking NFL protocol, with an alleged photo of him spotted getting coffee out in Brentwood, CA. Though the entire world seems to be dunking on Rodgers, even his bigger critics after the vaccine debacle must admit the photos don’t really look like him.

The “Big Little Lies” star posted screenshots to her Instagram Story calling out the media.

“This is straight up hilarious,” Woodley wrote on a caption of one photo. “News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random (expletive) men on the streets of LA and saying it’s him.”

Woodley is probably frustrated seeing her man take a beating out there on the internet. But she kind of roasted the random guy who was photographed and being passed off as Rodgers.

“Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this.”